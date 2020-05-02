Nashville woman celebrates 101 years with parade

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Birthdays look very different nowadays with the pandemic, but friends and family of Nashvillian Earline Hudson helped celebrate her 101st birthday in a big way on Saturday.
“I’m looking for my presents,” said Hudson, coming out of her home with family members walking slowly by her side.
“She plays bridge twice a week,” said her daughter Ramona Pulce. “She is the oldest member of her church at St. John A. M. E.”
Hudson was born in 1919 shortly after the Spanish Flu Pandemic started. She says she’s lived through wars, worked for 30 years as a librarian at Tennessee State University and still an active member in her sorority, AKA Sorority, Inc.
A big party wasn’t going to be able to happen this year like her family threw her for her 100th birthday.
“This year because of ‘Rona we decided to have a car parade,” said Pulce.
“I don’t know why they brought me outside,” said Hudson as her family sat her down at the end of the drive way.
Suddenly, the party began to driving to her.
Her daughter sent an invite to a few friends. It turned into a full parade, 78 cars came down her North Nashville street decorated and covered in birthday messages.
Others passed Hudson singing “Happy birthday to ya! Happy birthday!”
“It pays to live long,” said Hudson to NEWS4. “I like the parade! I loved it!”
“No matter what’s going on in the world family is the most important thing you can have,” said Pulce.
The honking and cheering proved to Hudson, her family was much bigger than she thought.
“As long as I’m with family, I’m happy,” said Hudson.
Her Advice for a long life: “No drinking. No smoking. Clean living, good friends, good family. Play cards!”
