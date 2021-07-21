NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is facing charges for allegedly having more than 100 images of child sexual abuse in her Google Photos account.
Metro Police say 36-year-old Candace Moore was taken into custody on Wednesday for two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor charges.
According to arrest papers, investigators were tipped off back in February about five child sexual abuse images that were sent from Moore's Facebook to another Facebook account.
Officials connected the account's reported date of birth and profile picture, that matched Moore's information on her Tennessee license.
The arrest papers state that investigators searched Moore's Google account and found more than 100 photos of child sexual abuse. The images were reportedly in multiple folders dating back to several years ago.
According to the arrest papers, selfie's of Moore were also stored in those Google Photo folders.
Moore is currently at the Davidson County Jail with bond set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.