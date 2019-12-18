NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was charged with possession with intent to distribute both heroin and fentanyl.
According to the US Attorney General's Office, 31-year-old Jennifer Montejo was arrested on December 11. According to a criminal complaint, Montejo and others had been previously identified as targets in a drug trafficking investigation in the Nashville area and at a state prison.
Montejo was returning from California after purchasing a one-way airline ticket to Los Angeles days earlier. Investigators found her at the bus station with four kilograms of fentanyl and one kilogram of heroin in her luggage.
Montejo was on bond for state drug charges in Dickson County from an incident in July where THP stopped her on I-40 traveling from California where they found approximately three quarters of a kilogram of pills containing fentanyl, one kilogram of heroin, and three firearms.
If convicted, Montejo faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.
