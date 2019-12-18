Fentanyl Opioids
CNN

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A woman was charged with possession with intent to distribute both heroin and fentanyl.

According to the US Attorney General's Office, 31-year-old Jennifer Montejo was arrested on December 11. According to a criminal complaint, Montejo and others had been previously identified as targets in a drug trafficking investigation in the Nashville area and at a state prison.

Montejo was returning from California after purchasing a one-way airline ticket to Los Angeles days earlier. Investigators found her at the bus station with four kilograms of fentanyl and one kilogram of heroin in her luggage.

Montejo was on bond for state drug charges in Dickson County from an incident in July where THP stopped her on I-40 traveling from California where they found approximately three quarters of a kilogram of pills containing fentanyl, one kilogram of heroin, and three firearms.

If convicted, Montejo faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.