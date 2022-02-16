NASHVILLE (WSMV) – “Ms. June” Michaux takes no shortcuts in her cooking, which is appropriate since her journey to becoming a successful business owner as a Black woman was not easy.
Seven surgeries after her Air Force service in Iraq, and the pandemic delayed her big plans. Now she's hopeful New Orleans Gumbo paves the way to her future.
Inside the Citizen's Kitchen in East Nashville, entrepreneurs in need of a grill and building come here to practice. Michaux hopes to get a restaurant and sever Jumbo.
"We can make it in our sleep and bring it here to this demographic. People will say they've had gumbo, but they haven't had gumbo,” Michaux said.
Years ago, with nowhere to go, Michaux joined the military.
“I didn't want to flip burgers, and I wanted money,” she said. “So, I went to college then joined the Air Force.”
At the age of 18, Michaux joined the Air Force and was part of Operation Desert Shield and the Gulf War. She was honorably discharged due to medical disability because of her service.
Next, June transitioned into a career as a well-respected food scientist. One of her clients was the U.S. Army which wanted an energy drink for troops in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait.
For her next challenge, she went back to her Cajun roots and Louisiana culture with the creation of Ms. June’s Gumbo N’ Greens in January 2019, just months before the pandemic began. She paid a company to build a food truck, but they went out of business, a blow that almost wiped her out financially.
Instead, Ms. June hit the streets with “Big Blue”—a large blue tent with the perfect name for a Tennessee State University graduate. She served her delicious Cajun/Creole foods from Big Blue all over Nashville directly to lines of cars, the perfect recipe for social distancing.
Word quickly got around. Some first responders in the neighborhood kept coming back for more, eventually giving her orange cones to create a better traffic pattern.
As her popularity grew, Michaux struggled with the flood of emails. Everyone wanted her to be everywhere at once, and she had no way to serve the masses. That’s when someone told her about Market Wagon.
The service allows her to sell online and sell her delicious dishes to more people. These dishes include her Cajun gumbo, shrimp & grits, or collard greens. Due to the convenience of Market Wagon’s platform, Ms. June has been able to expand and sell to Knoxville, Memphis, and throughout Tennessee.
“Market Wagon saved my business and my life,” said Michaux. “I am a disabled veteran and a business owner. Market Wagon is my knight in shining armor.”
MarketWagon.com delivers to all homes to all 20 counties in Middle Tennessee and Kentucky, encompassing all of Bowling Green, Nashville, and Murfreesboro. Thanks to her partnership with Market Wagon, Ms. June’s Gumbo N’ Greens is a booming enterprise based in the Antioch neighborhood.
Michaux donates a percentage of her profits to the Wounded Warrior Project and scholarship funds. When she has a little extra food after a Market Wagon delivery, she gives it to a local food pantry, so it isn’t wasted.
For her efforts, Michaux was awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the South Eastern region of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. She was also a 2022 Athena Award nominee on behalf of the Nashville chapter of Les Gemmes.
All of the delicious dishes from Ms. June’s Gumbo N’ Greens are for sale on Market Wagon where Nashville-area customers can connect with more than 55 local farmers, chefs, and artisans.
People can shop 1,100+ locally grown products on their computer or smartphone throughout the week and place an order from multiple local vendors with one single checkout. Orders are delivered to each home every Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.
For more information on Ms. June Gumbo and Greens, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.