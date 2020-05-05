NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is lucky to be alive after a downed tree crushed her car overnight.
A miracle is how Tracy Crawford describes walking away from a massive 50 foot tree crushing her car during the storms late Sunday.
"I mean I had angels there with me. There’s no doubt about that," Crawford said.
Crawford was driving home through the Green Hills area before the storm arrived. She described the moment the tree fell onto her car on Estes Road.
"I guess I thought the wind was just blowing and did not realize that tree was actually falling," Crawford said. "The driver seat was the only place that did not get completely crushed."
Bo Bartholomew, who lives on the street, heard two loud popping sounds. He said his daughters saw Crawford's headlights through the rain after the tree fell.
"I just yelled 'is there anyone in there are you OK can you hear me?' I heard Tracy yell back, say 'I’m here I can’t get out'," Bartholomew said.
The tree fell from Bartholomew's yard. He was the first to find Crawford, her right leg pinned down.
Nashville Fire and EMS were called, it took multiple fire fighters and the jaws of life to get her free.
Crawford said she walked away with only minor bruises and cuts, one near her eye.
"We’re grateful that she’s walked away that was a miracle," Bartholomew said.
"But, I can’t say how thankful I am to everyone who contributed and to God to keep me safe in my car like I was," Crawford said.
Crews were able to clear the scene on Tuesday after another pickup truck crashed into the already fallen tree late Monday night.
Estes Road in Green Hills is back open to traffic on Tuesday night.
