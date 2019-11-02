Three weeks after Nashville’s new mayor committed to funding and opening emergency shelters when the temperatures drop, there is still no specific plan in place.
“If the temperature got down to 28 tonight, I don't know where that shelter would be,” Councilman Freddie O’Connell said. “I don't know how we would be funding it.”
If it were to reach the threshold of 28 degrees, O'Connell said someone in the community would figure it out. “We would have dedicated civil servants that would make sure it would happen.” But, this isn't the first year opening overflow shelters for the homeless population during winter months has been complicated.
“What is our long-term approach to this? Every winter it seems like we have a short-term thing that gets us through that winter,” O’Connell said. It’s a question yet to be answered and the solution comes with a lot of factors. “What do you do with somebody who's been banned from the existing shelters or they continue to bring contraband in?” O’Connell explained. “How do you keep these as low-barrier places for people to just survive extreme weather?”
To donate or volunteer, visit coldweathernashville.com.
