NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville is throwing its name in as a contender to host the NFL Draft in 2024 or 2025.
The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation confirmed to News 4 that the city has submitted an “expression of interest” to the NFL in order to get a request for proposal to host the NFL draft in 2024 or 2025.
Nashville previously hosted the NFL Draft in 2019. The 2019 draft was a huge success for the Music City. It brought in more than 500,000 people to Lower Broadway for the weekend long event.
