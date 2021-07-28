NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville student who sparked national change over her religious beliefs and high school sports is back on the court. It comes after Valor Collegiate Academy athlete, Najah Aqueel, was told last fall she needed a letter of approval to wear her hijab during a match.

When the JV volleyball team at Valor takes the court, there’s one player the entire team looks up to. “Always supportive, always checking up on you,” says Jadyn Wyatt, a sophomore on the team.

“And very easy to talk to and get to know her,” says Osaro Owens, also a sophomore on the JV team.

That player is Najah Aqueel. For her, it’s not about skill, it’s about the uniform she wears, which includes her hijab. It’s a religious head covering officials told her she couldn’t wear at a match last fall.

“My coach pulled me aside and asked if I had a letter sent in so I could wear my hijab,” Aqueel recalls. “And I told her no.”

Referees referred to a National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) rules that required a letter of approval for a player to wear hair devices, like hijabs. Aqueel says she’d never heard the rule before and was forced to sit out that game.

“I was kind of upset when this first happened and it kind of affected me during school,” Aqueel comments.

It was a feeling Aqueel didn’t want others to experience, so after months of advocacy Aqueel first overturned TSSAA rules.

“I didn’t want anyone else to have to go through this,” Aqueel says. “I know there’s so many Muslins, people who wear religious head wears, and they aren’t comfortable wearing it.”

Earlier this year NFHS eliminated their rule as well. It was a win for female athletes and a change that started right here on the Valor volleyball court.

“She’s basically being a role model for other people to stand up and make a change as a high school volleyball player,” Owens says.

Aqueel was a freshman when she advocated for hijabs to be worn in female high school sports. Her first game with her JV teammates will be Aug. 16.