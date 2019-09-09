NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville vocal coach Laurence (Buzzy) Orange has been indicted on charges of sexually abusing a female minor acquaintance unrelated to his business.
Orange, 73, was indicted on 10 counts of rape of a child and 11 counts of aggravated sexual battery by the Davidson County Grand Jury.
Police said the indictment charged him with sexually abusing a female minor acquaintance over a period of years when she was between the ages of 5 and 11. She is now 15.
Orange knew the victim outside of his voice/recording business, Buzzy Orange Studio of Voice and Artist Development.
Police said the possibility of other victims cannot be discounted. Anyone with concerns about Orange’s behavior around clients, particularly minors, is asked to contact the Youth Service Division at 615-862-7417.
Detective began the investigation in May after the minor and a parent came forward. Police said Orange was interviewed as part of the investigation and made statements implicating himself in the sexual abuse of the child.
Orange was arrested on Saturday afternoon. His bond has been set at $200,000. His arraignment has been set for Sept. 25.
According to Orange’s website, Lorrie Morgan, Amy Grant, Faith Hill and Carrie Underwood are among the students his company worked with.
