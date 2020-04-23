The biggest virtual gala Nashville has ever seen will take place Saturday night at 7 p.m. on Facebook live through the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, the gala had to be moved to a virtual setting to help raise money to find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.
To view the virtual gala, click here.
