NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Medals for Valor earned by Nashville Sgt. James Steele during World War II finally arrived 70 years after his service.
On Friday, while in his hospital bed, Congressman Jim Cooper presented three Bronze Service Stars and several other medals for his conduct during the war in Germany.
Steele’s daughters said such an honor can never come too late.
“We were glad,” said daughters Susan Galley and Jamie Blaio. “It meant a lot to him, what he did in World War II.”
Steele said he is proud to have the medals, but still considers his 72-year marriage to be the best thing he’s done in his life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.