NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Verizon Wireless is experiencing outages all across Music City leaving many customers unable to send or receive calls.

Many Verizon customers have been reporting having no cell service since early Friday evening.

News4 reached out to Verizon and confirmed that multiple towers across Nashville are down causing the outages. As of now, Verizon said they do not have an estimated completion for repairs to the down towers.

The service problem has caused hundreds of reported outages in the last 24 hours.

Nashville's Emergency Communications Center told News4 they have not had any interaction with Verizon about outages or poor cellular reception.

