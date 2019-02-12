The Mitchell's are successful in both their lives, the one at work and the one at home.
"We opened a market that sells sandwiches, after we opened the community said, we want sandwiches and a market is nice too."
The bacon and pastrami has been a big hit here ever since.
Husband Dave keeps the customers happy. Wife Wendy does the same for the bill collectors.
"She's good at the stuff, I'm not good at, and I feel like it's worked out well."
Together 13 years, working together for 10, would be easy to lose that sizzle that keeps an all-day and night relationship alive.
"We've done a good job of separating our duties, when we first started realized we were together at work all day, then when we went home realized I love you, but don't want to see you 24-7.”
But they will see each other Thursday on Valentine's Day.
“Yah we'll be working, if you work in the restaurant industry, you don't get out on Valentine's Day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.