NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Nashville USPS customers told News 4 they aren’t thrilled about changes in snail mail resulting in slower delivery, especially since some people have already seen a delay.

USPS is implementing new service standards for first-class mail. It typically takes one to three days to deliver your mail. Still, the postal service said that depending on where your letter or package is going, it could take up to five days for some mail to reach its destination.

USPS to slow down some mail delivery starting Friday Americans across the country could start seeing slowdowns in mail delivery across the country as early as Friday, when the US Postal Service implements its new service standards.

"It will be very upsetting to people, and I know plenty of people now that have been waiting for packages for months, and they are stuck," said Paula Godsey.

USPS said this change would allow more mail to be delivered by ground transportation. Postal service leaders said it is cheaper and more efficient than flying some letters and packages by plane.

"I don't like mail being slower than what it is," Hattie Palmer said.

On top of the delays, postal prices are increasing by 75 cents to 5 dollars depending on how heavy the package is and where it's going.

"Things have to go up to meet people's needs, but I remember when I could get a stamp for 3 cents," Palmer said.

Some people are just hoping USPS will be able to ship mail quicker in the future.

"I think it's unfortunate, not surprising. But we need a postal service, and I know there's lots of competition with other services and things like that. Still, I hope they can be funded, so this is temporary," Godsey said.

USPS leaders ask everyone to plan and send letters early, especially when sending mail across the country.