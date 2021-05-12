NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Earlier this year, Nashville received $1.5 million in federal funding to install smart technology on one of our busiest corridors, Charlotte Avenue.
The hope is that this cutting-edge technology will make your commute safer and ease traffic in the area.
With the new tech, buses will be able to detect accidents ahead of time and pedestrians will have more time and space to cross the street.
“You want to be able to go to your corridor and know you can just jump on a bus and not wait longer than ten minutes.”
Adam Nicholson, board president of Transit Now Nashville, lives in West Nashville and says Charlotte Avenue is often backed-up.
The targeted area runs all the way from around WeGo Central on Fifth Avenue North to I-40 in Nashville West. The biggest changes you will see are new sensors, cameras, and modernized traffic lights.
Nicholson says the upgrades are all about signal prioritization.
“So, you’ve got a bus going along the corridor, and there’s a red light coming up. If the bus needs to keep up with its schedule, it could have a device on the bus that turns the light green,” Nicholson said.
The hope is that the traffic signals will eventually communicate with cars instead of running on a timer.
Ideally, the lights would gather information about what to expect ahead, whether that’s rough weather or a major crash.
The cameras and sensors also do a better job of detecting people walking — a major priority for the Federal Highway Administration.
“For pedestrian safety, we have the delayed lights where the walk signal will turn and give you about four seconds until the light turns green for traffic. That gives the pedestrians a little head-start when they’re crossing the street and a car is taking a turn,” said Mike Reynard, director of Public Affairs for the FHA.
This new technology aims to streamline traffic on Charlotte Avenue and prepare for future growth.
“Our ultimate goal is to really help states prepare for the future of transportation and advanced technologies including autonomous vehicles, connected vehicles, and to help make our roads safer for American travelers,” Reynard said.
The project will take 24 to 30 months to design and construct.
For more information on the new smart tech project click here.
