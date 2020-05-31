NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – For the second night, Nashville is under a curfew.
Mayor John Cooper announced the 8 p.m. curfew for Sunday following Saturday night’s protests that turned violent.
Visitors like Susan Frisby learned about it while checking in at a hotel.
"It's just going to keep us safe and I'm okay with that,” Frisby said.
News4 spoke with Mollie Tobin who is the assistant general manager at The Stillery on Sunday. While the restaurant didn’t get any damage from Saturday night, she’s not taking any chances.
"I'm just moving the scooters just to make sure that no one has anything specific that they can throw,” Tobin said.
Many businesses closed up early ahead of the curfew. Others decided to board up windows and hire extra security.
Tobin said shutting down two hours before the curfew helped employees and customers get home safely.
"Because a lot of people who came in today didn't even know about the curfew,” Tobin said.
So far, MNPD hasn’t said if anyone violated Sunday’s curfew. It lasts until 6 a.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.