NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The hit TV show "Nashville" will be living on as a Broadway musical.
The drama aired on ABC, CMT and Hulu for six seasons and documented the lives of several fictional country singers, songwriters and musicians who lived in Music City.
Scott Delman, a 10-time Tony Award winner, will serve as the lead producer of the musical.
"'Nashville,' with its complex, relatable characters and sweeping emotional gestures, has all of the narrative elements that I look for in great theatrical source material. From that rich DNA, we will be building an original story with entirely original music written by major Nashville and Broadway songwriters," said Delman in a statement.
Delman served as producer or co-producer on 55 Broadway productions, including "American Idiot," "Ragtime," "Book of Mormon," "Hello, Dolly!" and "Mean Girls."
"Nashville" will be Lionsgate’s first-ever Broadway production.
Production dates are expected to be announced shortly.
