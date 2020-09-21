NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A mural to represent the convergence of local business and global trade is coming to Nashville.
The Turnip Truck on Charlotte Avenue was chosen by Fairtrade America to showcase its homage to a female West African cocoa farmer ahead of October Fair Trade Month.
The mural is one of three new pieces being commissioned across the United States. All three will be finished by October and are part of a larger digital campaign called, "Choose Fairtrade: Choose the World You Want."
The mural's artist started painting on Monday and will be completed Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.