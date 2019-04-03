NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Road closures and detours will cause some temporary changes for transit passengers in downtown Nashville due to the NFL Draft.
Customers are being warned to expect major service delays from April 24 to April 26.
Starting Monday, Riverfront Station will be closed. Passengers will board from a temporary location under the pedestrian bridge from April 8 through April 23. From April 24 to April 26, passengers will board from a temporary platform at Ascend Amphitheater.
Train riders are being advised to either purchase their fares ahead of time or at the following locations:
- The WeGo Central customer care window and ticket vending machines
- Kroger locations in Donelson, Hermitage, Mt. Juliet and Lebanon
- City Halls in Mt. Juliet and Lebanon
The special event trains for the St. Jude Rock 'n Roll Nashville Marathon and the Toast of Tennessee Wine Festival will be affected by the closures. Customers will receive emails within the next week with instructions on how to board.
For more information, visit wegotransit.com or call 615-862-5950.
