HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - One of the most popular places for kids and parents in Nashville has reopened after being shut down for 2 and half months.
Altitude Trampoline Park in Hermitage is a huge destination spot for kids all over the area. The park has over 45,000 square feet of indoor trampolines and other amenities including a ninja course and reaction wall.
The park has finally reopened its doors and put in new safety guidelines to keep everyone safe while having fun.
News4's Big Joe on the Go went to speak with workers at the park on its cleanliness program called C3, Caring through Cleanliness and Certification.
To learn more about its cleanliness program and its new hours, check out the Altitude Trampoline Park's official website by clicking here.
