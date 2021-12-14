NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Six Nashville radio stations used their airwaves to help make Christmas merrier for adults and kids in need of help after the tornadoes.
While trees are down and neighborhoods remain savaged, that little red bell still rings. The donated gifts started coming in on Tuesday morning after the Salvation Army and iHeartRadio stations announced a Christmas Toy Drive.
It happened at the Wal-Mart in West Nashville on Tuesday and continues Wednesday. The toy drive will continue on Thursday and Friday at the Wal-Mart, located at 3600 Mallory Ln. in Franklin, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The stations that are part of the iHeartRadio event are the 107.5 the River, 97.9 the Big 98, 105.9 the Rock, 101.1 the Beat, and 1510/98.3 WLAC.
"The destruction caused by this tornado outbreak is hard to put into words," Jonathan Shuford, Program Director of 107.5 the River and 105.9 the Rock said in a statement on Tuesday. "For something like this to happen at all is an unimaginable tragedy. For it to happen so close to the holiday season – a time that's supposed to be joyous and festive -- makes it that much more devastating. Our team wanted to do something that would bring even the slightest bit of joy to children who have experienced loss that most of us won't see in our lifetimes. We're thankful to our listeners, clients and partners, the Salvation Army and Walmart, for allowing us to provide a glimmer of hope."
People donate a gift, and they'll get it into the right hands to families in need in the affected areas via the Salvation Army on Saturday. None of this was pre-planned. It all started happening when the tornadoes hit.
This is all a tough time for this area but in Kentucky and Tennessee
generosity prevails.
