NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Helping Nashville rebound during this pandemic is a major goal of Mayor John Cooper’s and his plan to invest $10 million in Nashville’s neighborhoods and businesses will partially go toward helping tourism bounce back.
“Everything helps. I mean, the year that we’ve had, that the entire city has had, every bit of money helps, and it will be great for these events to build these up,” said Deana Ivy, executive vice president with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp.
The Convention and Visitors Corp. is expected to receive $500,000, as part of the mayor’s plan to invest in helping the city rebound.
The goal is for those funds to help recruit diverse and inclusive COVID-safe events, highlighting the culture and diversity in Nashville.
“Our first approach is to build up and expand, and kind of elevate the events that we have, like Pride Fest, Jefferson Street Jazz and Blues Festival,” Ivy said. “Having these kinds of events and having to elevate them, it gives us even more to promote and makes Nashville more attractive.”
Ivy says the money will be helpful because some events are not getting sponsors due to the pandemic.
“You’re looking at events that will bring in another audience — it will expand our audience of visitors,” she said. “We’re really excited that we can help them and just try to bring more people to this city and [they can] see we are diverse in many ways.”
The Visitors Corp. says tourists are slowly coming back to Nashville, but every bit helps.
“I can’t tell you how much we appreciate it,” Ivy said. “Just to know that they know tourism is important — that the mayor understands that and knows that we need the help to recover.
The mayor’s $10 million plan still has to be approved by Metro Council. The Visitors Corp. says once that happens and they receive guidelines, they’ll figure out who to distribute the $500,00 to.
