NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For weeks now, Nashville’s hospitality industry has been in turmoil, forced to face closures, layoffs and the uncertainly of when the next paycheck will come.

Ty Marcantonio works at the Dream Hotel in downtown. He said business has never been worse. Hotel occupancy is in the single digits with no clear answer of when the dust will settle.

“It’s been crazy. It started the night of the SEC tournament. That’s when things started to unravel,” said Marcantonio. “As for staff, about 85% of our team has been laid off, including myself. So we’re just waiting day by day to see how things change.”

It’s not just the hotel industry that’s taken a blow. The restaurant, bar and music industries are suffering. These are just a few of the services that make Nashville the “it” city. With COVID-19 keeping people at home, the tourism industry is seeing the biggest breakdown of all.

“I think it’s worse than the recession and the flood combined,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation. Spyridon said we’ve already lost $300 million in visitors spending. With even more cancellation rates were still seeing this week, Music City is on track to lose a half a billion dollars by the end of this month.

Conventions, sporting events and concerts have had to cancel amid the coronavirus pandemic. One of those big money-maker events was CMA Fest.

“We were kinda holding on to the hope of CMA weekend,” said Marcantonio. “We were like, ‘Alright, that’s June. That’s three months away.’ And then when that got canceled, we were like, ‘Ok, this is a lot worse than we thought it was gonna be.’”

Several events are not able to reschedule due to an already full schedule ahead for the fall. For example, CMA Fest needs Nissan Stadium for four days, plus time to set up, but there won’t be availability in the fall due to the Tennessee Titans home games. Many other events and conventions are in the same boat, so the revenue won’t even have a chance to be recouped.

 

