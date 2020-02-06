NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - We've known that Nashville has been a top destination for tourists nationwide, but 2019 was a record-setting year for Music City.
Nashville's tourism industry broke another record with 16.1 million visitors to the city in 2019. That's a 6% increase from 2018's 15.2 million visitors.
The second record was broken at the Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashville with more than 200,000 people in attendance and an all-time high $26.6 million in direct spending.
Throughout the whole year, tourism spending in Nashville topped more than $7 billion.
"Pretty much eight years in a row of unbelievable performance," says Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention and Visitor's Corp. "We are literally leading the nation in hotel metrics. We thought maybe we could do it for a few years... but what's happened here is a testimony to what the city is and how desirable it is."
A major part of the spending in Nashville was spent on hotels. Nashville sold the same number of hotel rooms as other big cities like Tampa and Philadelphia, and we sold more hotel rooms than cities like Austin, New Orleans and Charleston, just to name a few.
This year, Nashville will see more than 5,000 hotel rooms open and more than 9,000 others still in the final planning stages.
People also spent a lot of money on Nashville's food scene. More than 100 new restaurants and bars opened last year and an additional 100 will open this year, as well.
"I thought we would have maxed last year, but at this point I think 2020 will top 2019," says Spyridon. "The growth amount will shrink a little bit but we're not seeing any signs of a downward trend at all."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.