NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor David Briley announced two new grants that will help increase recycling in the city.
Almost $3 million given to the city will add 16 collection trucks and 8,000 recycling carts to homes.
More than 135,000 houses will now receive curbside recycling twice a month, up from once a month.
“You should know that right now we’re running out of space in our landfill, so recycling is an important component that we’re going to utilize to keep our city running effectively in the years to come,” said Briley. “I’m proud that today the city of Nashville is in a position at long last to increase curbside recycling in Nashville.”
The recycling program will fully expand by 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.