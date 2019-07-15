NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Major announcement coming from the Southeastern Conference on Monday morning as Nashville is set to be the host of the SEC Football Media Days event in 2021.
The event will be held at the new Grand Hyatt hotel set to go in the Nashville Yards area currently under development.
Each school will bring prospects to Nashville and will be slotted times to field questions from media and the public over the course of four days. The event will feature the aforementioned coach and player press conferences, media interviews, and other activities.
“We look forward to bringing SEC Football Media Days to Music City in 2021,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “Nashville has been a tremendous home to our basketball tournaments and the SEC enjoys a great relationship with the Nashville Sports Council, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the city leaders who I am confident will help make this event a success. Nashville has become one of America’s most vibrant cities and continues to be an ideal location to host some of the SEC’s marquee events such as Football Media Days.”
Atlanta will play host to the event in 2020, as they did in 2018. A visit to Nashville will only be the third time since 1985 that the SEC Football Media Days will be held outside of Birmingham, Alabama.
The Grand Hyatt at Nashville Yards is set to be opened next year.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
