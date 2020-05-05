NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville is putting the finishing touches on a COVID-19 rapid response team. This will be a key part of the city's reopening.
It's designed to take testing where it’s needed rather than waiting for people to come to them.
News4 spoke with Dr. Alex Jahangir who is on the Metro Nashville Coronavirus Task Force about the effort. He said mobile testing teams could launch as early as next week.
They’ll have two priorities. The first will be to address a cluster of cases in any part of the city.
“Imagine these clusters as brush fires and we want to minimize the brush fire so we don't get a big forest fire that we have had historically with this virus,” Dr. Jahangir said.
The mobile testing teams will also help those in neighborhoods having a tough time getting to the testing sites easily.
"This team can also go out there, establish a more semi-permanent facility for let's say a few days and have people come through and get tested,” Dr. Jahangir said.
One of the hot spots for cases has been southeast Nashville.
Metro Council Member Joy Styles who represents the area said more avenues for testing will help.
"I think it's quite beneficial because we do have individuals that struggle with transportation options and this would enable them, depending on how it is set up,” Styles said.
Details surrounding the effort are still being worked out, but Dr. Jahangir said each team will have at least a dozen people.
"We hope that this continues to give Nashvillians access to testing,” Dr. Jahangir said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.