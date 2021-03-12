NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The mayor announced that he would allow businesses to expand hours and their capacity guidelines with vaccinations increasing in Davidson County.
On Friday, Mayor John Cooper told hospitality industry leaders that the changes would come when "vaccination rates reach 20 percent and 30 percent of Davidson County's population."
Mayor's office said if the vaccination rate hits 20 percent, the changes will take effect the following week. It is possible for Nashville to that 20 percent threshold by next week.
The mayor said they also hope to return to a "live, in-person Independence Day celebration" hosted by the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.
The mayor's office said if Davidson County reaches the threshold, the following changes will occur:
The following items will take effect once Nashville reaches 30 percent vaccination rate:
Cooper said he is trying to prioritize public health while also carefully considering the needs of our local businesses.
For more information about current COVID guidelines, click here or call 615-862-7777.
