NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is set to host the 2022 Toyota Figure Skating Championships.
The event is the qualifier to make the us Olympic team.
Music City hosted the first time in 1997 when the Bridgestone Arena was the Nashville Arena.
Michelle Kwan, Tara Lipinski were just a few of the skaters who went on to compete in the Olympics that year.
Sean Henry, CEO of the Nashville Predators, said 2022 marks a special occasion for the arena.
“To celebrate really the 25th anniversary of announcing Bridgestone Arena’s first event ever which was the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.”
The event will take place beginning on January 3rd-9th.
“We’re all watching it a few weeks later. We’re going to be able oh my gosh, I was sitting in section 105 watching that young lady, that guy,” said Henry.
We’re a little more than two years away and there’s already big plans in the works.
“We’re going to need a lot of volunteers. Theres going to be a lot of opportunities. We’re obviously going to put a Music City spin on this, Scott Ramsey, President of the Nashville Sports Council.
People can expect to see celebrations similar to ones we’ve had in the past.
“They want us to do what we do in Nashville, not just do a normal championship, but make it like we did the All Star Game or the NFL Draft. Let’s have fun in the building outside the building, in and around all pockets of the community. It’s going to be something that no one ever forgets. I feel badly for whoever has it in 23 or 24 or 25 because all they’re going to hear is, well in Nashville we did x y and z,” said Henry.
You can watch the 2022 Winter Olympics on News4.
