NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Soccer Club will be able to select five players in the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft, which will be held in Nashville on Nov. 19.
Nashville SC will learn its priority ranking through the 2019 MLS Expansion Priority Draft in New York City on Oct. 6.
“The Expansion Draft plays a major role in roster construction,” Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs said in a news release. “All teams will have a balance of players with experiences both domestically here in the U.S. as well as players abroad, and the potential of adding key personnel with practical experience from within our league is critical for a club’s success.”
The Expansion Draft provides an opportunity for Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF to strengthen its MLS rosters by selecting up to five current players from other MLS teams. Each current MLS team may protect up to 12 rostered players (previously 11 in years past) from inclusion on the eligible players list.
The complete list of players eligible for selection in the 2019 MLS Expansion Draft will be released on Nov. 16.
Nashville and Miami will not be able to select players from clubs whose players were picked by FC Cincinnati during last year’s Expansion Draft. Exempt clubs are D.C. United, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, FC Dallas, the Houston Dynamo and the New York Red Bulls.
A coin toss on Oct. 6 will determine whether Nashville or Miami will receive the first pick in the Expansion Draft. Following the first pick, teams will alternate through subsequent selections until all roster-building mechanisms have been chosen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.