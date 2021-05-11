NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville voters will get to weigh in on how Metro establishes the property tax rate after a vote by the Davidson County Election Commission approved the special election.

Voters can mark their calendars for July 27, when the Election Commission voted to hold the special election.

The special election vote comes after 12,000 Nashvillians signed a petition in an effort to roll back the property tax hike established. This was the second attempt by the petition group 4 Good Government.

The petition sought to limit property tax rates, establish the ability to recall elected officials, preserve voters' charter amendments and protect publicly owned parks, greenways and lands.

The voters who signed the petition want to see the 34 percent property tax increase rolled back and capped at 3 percent for future increases.

Metro Council also tells News4 they want to put their own measure on the ballot to cancel out the petition, which would amend Metro's charter.

The Election Commission will get to work today to start preparing for the special election and will meet again on Thursday.