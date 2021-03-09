Nashville to hold mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium on March 20

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville will host its largest one-day mass vaccination event later this month.
Metro Health officials said they would make 10,000 appointments available during a drive-thru vaccination event at Nissan Stadium on March 20. The appointments will be open to people in Phase 1A, 1B, 1C, and those 65 and older, officials said.
"In a single day, Public Health plans on vaccinating 10,000 of our residents to move our city closer to herd immunity and a return to normal life. This effort is only possible with the help of our community partners and, most importantly, Nashvillians who are prioritizing their health by getting vaccinated," Mayor John Cooper said in a statement on Tuesday.
People who attend the event will only receive a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"To be able to fully vaccinate 10,000 in one day takes coordination with many partners. I'm grateful for the commitment of the Tennessee Unified Command and Dr. Lisa Piercey, all of our state partners including the National Guard, Hands On Nashville volunteers and the Tennessee Titans. I encourage anyone who qualifies to Titan Up, sign up, and get vaccinated," Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of Metro's Coronavirus Task Force, said in a statement on Tuesday.
City health officials said this March 20 event would not be the only one for Nashville.
The vaccines will take place in parking lots A through D from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone interested in making an appointment, click here. People can sign up for appointments starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
