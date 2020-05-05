NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) announced Tuesday that free cloth masks will be distributed at the department's three health centers starting Wednesday.
Residents can pick up a mask between 8:00 a.m and 4:30 p.m. at the following locations, Monday through Friday:
- Lentz Public Health Center, 2500 Charlotte Ave
- Woodbine Health Center, 224 Oriel Ave
- East Nashville Center, 1015 East Trinity Lane
Governor Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group provided the city with the masks. MPHD says the free masks, which are reusable, will allow more Nashvillians to comply with Metro Public Health Order 4. The order was put in place May 1 and remains in effect until the end of the month.
"Citizens and visitors of Nashville and Davidson County should wear a cloth face covering or mask to cover their noses and mouths whenever in a community setting, especially in situations where other people are near," the order reads. "These settings include, but are not limited to, grocery stores, pharmacies, and the workplace. Wearing a cloth face covering or mask is especially important in areas of widespread COVID-19 illness."
Order 4 also instructs businesses open to the public to post signs asking patrons to wear masks while inside the establishment.
Metro has developed signs requesting face-coverings as a free resource for business owners and operators.
MPHD says the following public safety guidelines should be adhered to, in addition to wearing a mask:
- Practice social distancing as defined by the CDC. Do not gather in groups larger than 10.
- Stay at home, unless leaving your home is absolutely necessary because you have medical needs or are an essential worker.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Stay away from others in your home if you are sick.
