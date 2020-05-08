NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Nashville is temporarily closing 4.5 miles of streets to through traffic in an effort to ease congestion for pedestrians, cyclists and joggers. The closures will affect eight different neighborhoods.
Metro Nashville Public Works announced the plan Friday. The closures will begin tomorrow, May 9. Signage will be put in place to alert pedestrians and motorists to the closed streets.
Public Works will be closing down the following blocks:
- N. 17th St. from Holly St. to McEwen Ave.
- 18th Ave. N. from Cass St. to 11th Ave. N.
- Bowling Ave. from Woodlawn Dr. to Whitland Ave.
- Grace St. from Joseph Ave. to Lischey Ave.
- Indiana Ave. from 51st Ave N. to 44th Ave. N.
- Oriole Place from Lone Oak Rd. to Shackleford Rd.
- Owendale Dr. from Kinwood Dr. to Mossdale Dr.
- Straightaway Ave. from Chapel Ave. to Porter Rd.
The roads will remain open to local traffic, which includes deliveries.
"As we continue to see fewer vehicles on our roads during COVID-19, Metro joins other American cities in repurposing our valuable street space, in selected locations, to provide more opportunities for our residents to walk safely distanced," said Faye DiMassimo, Senior Advisor of Transportation and Infrastructure for Mayor John Cooper, in a news release. "In addition to being a good way to get exercise, especially if you’ve been indoors all day, it can help to manage the anxiety that many are feeling during this time."
The affected streets will reopen once Nashville moves from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of Nashville's reopening "road map."
To see a full map of the closures, including where signage will be posted, click here.
News4 has created an interactive map showing which part of the streets will be closed to through traffic:
Several major cities have taken similar measures. In Seattle, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan closed 20 miles of streets.
