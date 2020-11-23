NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – People spread information in all sorts of ways and the popular TikTok app is no exception to that.
Ashley Locke, a Nashville-based TikToker, was surprised to find out that telling people she was participating in a COVID-19 vaccine trial would be so popular.
“I was honestly shocked at how many people were interested,” said Locke.
As of Monday night, her video sharing all the steps she took to be in the AstraZeneca trial at Clinical Research Associates in Nashville had more than 2.6 million views.
Locke said, “The attention that it’s got ended up just being completely mind blowing to me. I had a ton of people that were asking questions or saying they were nervous about it and I was brave for doing it, and I made them feel more comfortable with it.” She also said she had people commenting that they would be interested in signing up too.
However, because TikTok can be seen across the world, Locke wasn’t sure who the video was reaching.
Mary Elizabeth Smithson of Nashville was one viewer. “Whenever I saw Ashley’s first TikTok, she documented the process from saying ‘Hey I’m signing up to the trial to do, here’s the place that I’m going’…it just showed you the whole process and how simple and straight forward it was,” she said.
Smithson signed up Monday morning and got the pre-screen call to come in next Monday.
“I think today I was like, you know what, might as well be part of the solution and not the problem,” said Smithson.
Clinical Research Associates said she’s not alone. After Locke’s video, they said they’ve had about two dozen people sign up for the vaccine trial saying they either heard about the trial through social media or TikTok specifically.
Reacting to that Locke said, “To think that I had a hand in sharing that information and getting more people involved in the trial, that just feels really cool. I mean I definitely didn’t expect that so that’s awesome.”
She believes the more people that participate the better, “you know I think we definitely want to test on as many demographics as possible and as many age ranges as possible.”
Since posting the video last Monday, Locke has done multiple Q&A videos for her followers and check-ins to let them know she hasn’t felt any negative effects. Today, she had her one week check-in and said she continue to be symptom free. She’ll go back in December for her second shot.
To learn more about signing up for a COVID-19 trial you can visit covidnashville.com.
