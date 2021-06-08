People are talking about mental health a lot more these days, but experts said there's a huge group that's getting ignored.
"Having daughters is so much fun," said Brynn Sanchez, a Nashville mother of three.
When the time came to send her first born off to college, Sanchez struggled.
"I just felt torn all the time because wherever I was I was sort of struggling with knowing how she was and where she was and just that separation, you've never experienced that before," said Sanchez.
Becoming an "empty nester" is a big transition.
So is becoming a grandparent, retiring, going through menopause, but "It's not being addressed. There's actually no certification that specializes in that time of life," said Emily Pardy, a licensed therapist.
Pardy founded "Ready Nest."
They specialize in helping those trying to start a family.
She's about to launch "Empty Nest" to help with people with the later in life transitions.
"Menopause, there are so many physical and hormonal shifts. It changes every aspect of your life and then retirement, who are you beyond your employment," said Pardy.
The program will be the first of it's kind.
"Right now we're kind of piecing together literature, research, books and just experiences people have had," said Pardy.
Parents like Sanchez said, it's needed.
"I mean, we have resources in counseling for so many specific issues and I think it only makes sense, if we're preparing people for marriage and for young parenthood, that we would prepare them for adult parenthood as well which is a completely different thing," said Sanchez.
Pardy said sleep loss, over and under eating are all things people can experience when they're struggling with one of these transitions.
For more information visit:
https://www.readynestcounseling.com
or
