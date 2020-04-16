NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville lab has just begun large scale testing of thousands of COVID-19 tests every day. This testing comes as the state is gearing up to test any Tennessean.
Officials at Aegis Labs in Nashville are ready now to process tests that are done in middle Tennessee.
Some of their test swabs will come from the 15 new National Guard free, drive-through testing sites the governor announced that will be set up starting this weekend.
Aegis's Vice President of Lab Operations Dr. Matthew Hardison said more testing is a good thing because people who carry the virus may have no idea.
“You can spread the virus when you're asymptomatic, so that's where a lot of the spread occurs. I feel fine, but then a few days later,” Hardison said.
Aegis has the capacity to process 3500 tests a day and their ledership team said they will ramp up, if the need arises."
However, people cannot just visit one of the three metro assessment sites and get a test. They're still only testing people who have a least one symptom consistent with the virus.
On Thursday, the chair of Metro's Coronavirus Task Force was pressed about why Metro doesn't follow the state's lead and open testing to everyone.
"We'd need staff,” Dr Alex Jahangir with Vanderbilt Health said.
The city is using medical students and professionals on loan from Nashville Healthcare Center, while the state is using members of the National Guard.
"Not to say we won't but we'll have those discussions and it would have to be a partnership if the state wants an expansion,” Jahangir said.
