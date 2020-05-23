NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville teen has died after crashing his car at the Interstate 24 West/Interstate 40 East interchange Friday night.
Police said 19-year-old D'Airrius Gilmore was driving a 2013 Chrysler 200 west on I-24 when he crossed into the center median at 8:30 p.m. and hit a light pole.
Gilmore died at the scene, according to police.
A witness told police Gilmore was driving at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene. Police said Gilmore was wearing a seat belt.
