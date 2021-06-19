NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A teenager is facing charges after police say he fatally stabbed his mother's boyfriend on Saturday morning.
Metro Police said 16-year-old Blake Grier was charged with criminal homicide in the fatal stabbing of 43-year-old Timothy Jones. The stabbing occurred in the Shire Drive apartment where the Grier, Jones and Grier's mother lived.
Police said Grier had just returned to the apartment with his mother when he ran past her to the kitchen and retrieved a knife.
The mother told the police that her son had been "acting out" this week and went to her neighbor's apartment to call the police.
She then told police that she saw Grier run from the apartment and then found Jones bleeding from multiple stab wounds.
Police said Jones died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Law enforcement found Grier in a nearby wooded area and took him into custody before he was booked at juvenile court.
