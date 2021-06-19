NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department announced that detectives are charging a teenager for the fatal stabbing of his mother's boyfriend.
Metro Police said 16-year-old Blake Grier is charged with criminal homicide for today’s 11:50 a.m. fatal stabbing of 43-year-old Timothy Jones. The stabbing occurred in the Shire Drive apartment where the three lived.
According to police, the investigations show that Grier had just returned to the apartment with his mother when he ran past her to the kitchen and retrieved a knife.
The mother told police that her son had been "acting out" this week and went to her neighbor's apartment to call the police.
She then told police that she saw Grier run from the apartment and then found Jones bleeding from multiple stab wounds.
Police said Jones died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Grier was found by law enforcement in a nearby wooded area and taken into custody and is being booked at Juvenile Court.
