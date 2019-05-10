NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A teen accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint while inside a U.S. Post Office has been arrested.
Metro Nashville Police arrested 17 year-old Isiah Green, no known address, after a concentrated search following the alleged robbery.
Police say that Thursday night at approximately 7:00PM Green and another unidentified teen robbed a victim of her wallet, at gunpoint, inside the U.S. Post Office in the 3900 block of Lebanon Pike.
Officers responded quickly to the victim's call for help. The officers soon spotted two suspects on Plantation Drive that matched the description provided by the victim. They ran into woods nearby, and a police helicopter came overhead to assist.
With the help of Canine Officer Braden Grant and his partner Nash, Green was quickly located lying in thick brush.
Subsequently the victim identified Green, and he was placed under arrest. He will be charged with aggravated robbery in Juvenile Court.
Detectives are working to identify and locate the second suspect.
