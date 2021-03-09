NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro teachers and support staff are expected to receive $1,000 bonus for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A schools spokesperson said the administration is "proposing to leverage" a combination of state education funding, or BEP, and the federal stimulus ESSER 2.0 grant funds for the bonuses. The schools spokesperson said they received $3.2 million in BEP and $7.8 million for federal stimulus.
“Our employees have gone above and beyond over the last year to meet the needs of the students and families we serve. We believe they have earned this bonus and we hope that the Tennessee Department of Education will quickly approve our ESSER 2.0 application so that we can get these to our teachers and support staff," Dr. Adrienne Battle said in an email to News 4.
News 4 is looking to learn more about this developing story.
