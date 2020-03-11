NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Nashville Education Association is demanding funding for cleaning and sanitizing schools as confirmed Coronavirus cases continue to raise concern in the mid-state.
According to a released statement, the union claims it is unsafe and unrealistic to expect clean schools without the funding, staff, or materials to do so.
They say educators are reportedly using personal funds to keep their classroom clean since they can't use their allotted BEP funds. This is in addition to a 2010 Board of Education vote to privatize custodial services that have resulted in "chronic problems" regarding the cleaning and maintenance of MNPS school buildings, the release states.
The union states it has received complaints from educators about the district's conditions being far from clean or sanitary. Some examples include:
- "Fecal matter on the walls of a bathroom stall that has been there for weeks and was still there when teachers returned on Monday,"
- "Classroom floors are not mopped and carpets are not vacuumed where students sit and Pre-K kids nap,"
- "Trash containers not emptied,"
- "Soap dispensers empty in the restrooms and classrooms,"
- "By and large, the only disinfecting of surfaces is being done by teachers who have used supplies they have purchased with their own money."
On top of concerns surrounding the Coronavirus, the teacher's union says educators are also working to bringing normalcy back to the classroom after a tornado hit Nashville last week.
