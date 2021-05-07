NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The pandemic created all sorts of new challenges for our teachers.
One Nashville teacher faced the unexpected in and out of the classroom.
This year Amy Del La Rosa made the switch to online teaching for her kindergarten class at Rocketship Northeast Elementary School.
As she adjusted to that challenge, another arose in her own family.
"As we were starting the school year my mom got diagnosed with breast cancer," Del La Rosa said.
Amy left Nashville and went back to Minnesota to take care of her mother and grandparents.
"Coming from a single mother household, it was a very hard thing to wrap my head around, but the prognosis was good from the beginning," Del La Rosa said. "We just knew it was going to be a long journey to get her to the end."
For six months she juggled being a teacher and a caretaker, all in the midst of the pandemic.
"It was nice because I got to spend time with my kids and have a little bit of normalcy on a computer, and then I was able to turn that off and focus on my family," Del La Rosa said.
While Amy's mom watched her juggle everything, she decided to nominate her daughter for a Teacher Appreciation Week prize.
"She was able to see me teach for the first time every single day so it was very exciting for her to be able to experience that with me and for her to see how far I’ve come in my teacher career especially because she also a teacher," Del La Rosa said.
Amy says as her mother's health improves, she continues to feel inspired.
"Seeing how strong my mom was made me realize that I can be strong for her because I'm not the one having all of these treatments done," she said. "I was physically OK, so I can be strong for her, which helped give me strength."
