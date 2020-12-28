NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More business owners including a tattoo shop owner are talking out after losing their buildings in the Christmas day explosion.

Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion. Parts of Second Avenue were destroyed when an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building early Friday morning.

US Attorney: Anthony Warner responsible for Nashville bombing Federal authorities have confirmed the identity of the man responsible for the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Pride and Glory Tattoo Parlor is on Second Avenue and took a direct hit. Owner Pete Gibson he actually saw an RV parked outside of his place a few weeks ago but didn't think anything of it.

Gibson said now his focus is on rebuilding.

"I recall pulling up to the shop and seeing an RV very similar to that one parked right outside the shop. It's hard to say if it's the exact RV, but it's not every day you see an old RV downtown," Gibson said. "I know those streets like the back of my hand. It's my love. It's my life. I'm down there every day for years. I can't even make out what the shop is or where or was it's truly heartbreaking."

As you may be able to imagine, Gibson said he may never have his shop on that street again.

There is a GoFundMe setup for Gibson and his family. To donate, click here.