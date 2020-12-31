NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As cleanup continues in downtown Nashville after the Christmas day bombing, the mayor discussed the cleanup efforts on Thursday morning.

Mayor John Cooper talked about a number of topics during his weekly COVID news conference. However, the focus of the discussion was the investigation into the explosion last Friday.

On December 25, there were 41 businesses damaged in the area of Second Avenue when an RV exploded outside an AT&T transmission building. Both local authorities and the FBI have tied Anthony Quinn Warner to the explosion.

Police release new information about the adults taken to the hospital after the Nashville explosion. Police said one person was unresponsive, but it was not related to the bombing. A cancer patient who had to leave their medication behind and someone with a previous illness who wanted to be checked out was also taken to the hospital, police said. Hours later, police said Officer Tyler Luellen was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Metro Codes gained access to the buildings on Thursday afternoon "to now assess buildings for Safety and FEMA purposes." All week it was only accessible for federal government officials.

"This morning we will continue inspecting and assessing affected buildings to determine whether damaged buildings are safe for entry as well as for general use and occupancy," Metro Codes said in a statement on Friday.

Metro Codes is expected to finish these inspections on Friday.

Metro Codes will work with the property owners "to expedite permits for the rehabilitation of the vast majority of affected properties" or determine if demolition is required.

"Because this area is so precious to Nashville for historic and aesthetic reasons, all permits for rehab or demolition will be reviewed and approved by both the Planning Department and Historical Commission prior to issuance," Metro Codes said in a statement on Friday.

Investigators are exploring several conspiracy theories as to potential motives behind the bombing to give you some insight into Warner's mind-set. Investigators are probing whether he believed in an internet conspiracy involving lizard-like people taking over society.

Investigators said they're also looking into Warner's RV trips. According to the suspect's statements to others, he would camp out and hunt possible aliens.

Neighbors are still in shock about what they're learning about the man that lived next store.

Authorities are looking at 5G paranoia as a potential motive.