NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Nashville Symphony has suspended all its concerts until July 3, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision means two scheduled performances at the Ascend Amphitheater have been postponed and the whole Community Concerts series in June has been cancelled by the Nashville Symphony.
The following events have been postponed
- Tower of Power – Step Up Tour 2020 (June 10)
- Rocketman In Concert with the Nashville Symphony (June 11 & 12)
- The Music of Pink Floyd with the Nashville Symphony at Ascend Amphitheater (June 13)
- Maxwell with the Nashville Symphony (June 16 & 17)
- NAS with the Nashville Symphony at Ascend Amphitheater (June 20)
- Batman (1989) Live in Concert (July 2 & 3)
The Nashville Symphony has not rescheduled these events at this time.
The following community concerts have been canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Musicians Corner at Centennial Park (June 4)
- Key Park, Lafayette (June 6)
- Crockett Park, Brentwood (June 7)
- The Estate at Cherokee Dock, Lebanon (June 10)
- Historic Rock Castle, Hendersonville (June 23)
- Cumberland University, Lebanon (June 24)
The Nashville Symphony is allowing people to either donate back the amount of the tickets to the symphony as a tax write off, get a refund, or apply the tickets any show next season.
On Thursday, AllianceBernstein pledged to give the Nashville Symphony 50 cents for every dollar that is donated back by ticket holders immediately.
If any ticket holders have any questions, they are advised to email response@nashvillesymphony.org.
For the latest on postponed or canceled events, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.