NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Symphony announced Thursday that they will receive a grant courtesy of the American Rescue Plan.
Symphony officials said they have been approved to receive a $150,000 grant. This grant is an American Rescue Plan grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to help the arts and cultural sector recover from the pandemic.
In total, the NEA will award $57,750,000 in grant awards to 567 arts organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington, DC.
“Our nation’s arts sector has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Endowment for the Arts’ American Rescue Plan funding will help arts organizations, such as the Nashville Symphony, rebuild and reopen,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson, chair of the NEA. “The arts are crucial in helping America’s communities heal, unite, and inspire, as well as essential to our nation’s economic recovery.”
The Symphony said they also plan to add to their rigorous performance schedules at Schermerhorn Symphony Center, musicians teach at local universities, volunteer for community-based projects, perform with other local ensembles, and participate in recording sessions.
“The Nashville Symphony will utilize this generous NEA funding to help support the artistic salaries of our resident musicians, which is vital to ensuring that the Symphony is here to help the community heal, to serve future generations, and to preserve the artistic legacy of our 75-year-old institution,” said Alan D. Valentine, President & CEO of the Nashville Symphony.
