NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Symphony will be back in full force for their 75th anniversary season, with their grand return beginning Wednesday morning.
The 75th season kicks off in September with Fanfare for Music City, with the full orchestra reunited by January for performances.
The Symphony will also be bringing back the pop series, with music from movies like Back to the Future, Harry Potter and Star Wars scheduled for this season.
Nashville Symphony Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero said he's looking forward to bringing audiences back to hear the musicians play.
"Our wonderful audience is missing. And I think that has been one of the most difficult things for me through this year, is how quiet not only this beautiful concert hall is, but all of Nashville," he said.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday morning for the Symphony's 75th anniversary season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.