NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) – The Nashville Symphony played for first time at the Schermerhorn in 18 months.
"Fanfare for Music City" was the name of the season opener, filling the symphony hall with the majestic sounds of the Grammy-award winning musicians. After months of challenges, they said they're more than ready to be back on the stage.
“There is just nothing that compares to this moment today,” President and CEO of the Nashville Symphony Alan Valentine said. “I know our musicians are also experiencing that kind of elation to be back together with each other performing as an ensemble on stage and so I think tonight is going to be absolutely pure magic.”
To get in, guests had to show they were vaccinated or show a negative-COVID test. And everyone's required to wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.